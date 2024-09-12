Short Interest in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expands By 220.8%

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 220.8% from the August 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $46.80 to $53.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $46.80 to $49.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.16.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TTEK traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,449. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.09. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.66%.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 89,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $4,081,653.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,990.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 89,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $4,081,653.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,990.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $1,165,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,497.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 20.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 4.8% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

