Short Interest in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Expands By 2,000.0%

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of The InterGroup

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 15.12% of The InterGroup worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The InterGroup Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of The InterGroup stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.14. 512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,615. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.32. The InterGroup has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $34.72.

About The InterGroup

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

