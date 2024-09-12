Short Interest in Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Decreases By 92.7%

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the August 15th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Umicore Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UMICY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.66. 535,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,863. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. Umicore has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $6.90.

Umicore Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Umicore’s payout ratio is 40.18%.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company in Belgium, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment provides automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-road vehicles; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and produces precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

