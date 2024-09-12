Short Interest in Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Expands By 241.1%

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 523,200 shares, a growth of 241.1% from the August 15th total of 153,400 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRPX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.85. 63,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,826. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Get Virpax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VRPX

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.