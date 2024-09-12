Short Interest in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Increases By 193.3%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 193.3% from the August 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $47,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 13.5% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 77,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.06. 64,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,981. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $8.32.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

