Short Interest in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW) Decreases By 65.5%

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wag! Group Stock Down 24.1 %

PETWW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,977. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. Wag! Group has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.22.

Get Wag! Group alerts:

Wag! Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.