Short Interest in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW) Decreases By 65.5%

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wag! Group Stock Down 24.1 %
PETWW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,977. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. Wag! Group has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.22.
Wag! Group Company Profile
