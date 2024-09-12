Short Interest in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Drops By 83.5%

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the August 15th total of 136,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Diversified Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of WDI remained flat at $15.48 on Thursday. 121,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,349. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.1485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%.

