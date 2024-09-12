Short Interest in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Increases By 438.4%

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 422,100 shares, a growth of 438.4% from the August 15th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of EHI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,979. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Increases Dividend
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
