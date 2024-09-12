Short Interest in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Increases By 438.4%

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 422,100 shares, a growth of 438.4% from the August 15th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EHI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,979. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Increases Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Western Asset Global High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.