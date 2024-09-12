Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) dropped 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 6,557,832 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 5,812,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.
Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 3,256.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,315,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156,931 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 21,967,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,997 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,335,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 526,724 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 53.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 349,835 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 685.5% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 375,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 327,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.
About Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
