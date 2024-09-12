Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.900-11.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.8 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.90-11.52 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.60.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $78.11 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $112.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.39.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $271,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,175,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 18,105 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $1,504,706.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,542,109.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $271,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,175,227.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,869 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

