Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.90-11.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.66-7.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.77 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.900-11.520 EPS.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:SIG opened at $78.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.39. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.60.

In related news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $734,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,231 shares in the company, valued at $17,373,298.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $734,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,373,298.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $293,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,439 shares of company stock worth $4,809,869. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

