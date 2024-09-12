Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.83. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $30.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.