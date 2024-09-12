Simon’s Cat (CAT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded up 27.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 12th. During the last week, Simon’s Cat has traded up 44.6% against the US dollar. Simon’s Cat has a market capitalization of $215.74 million and $160.23 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simon’s Cat token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Simon’s Cat Profile

Simon’s Cat’s genesis date was August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,955,383,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,955,383,442 tokens. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Buying and Selling Simon’s Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,955,383,541.912 with 6,749,955,383,541.912 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00002778 USD and is up 17.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $130,926,472.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simon’s Cat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simon’s Cat using one of the exchanges listed above.

