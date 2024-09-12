Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Short Interest Update

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Simpple Price Performance

Shares of SPPL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.37. 23,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,929. Simpple has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simpple

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simpple stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.28% of Simpple as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Simpple Company Profile

Simpple Ltd. provides advanced technology solutions in Singapore. The company engages in the sale, warranty, and maintenance of autonomous robotic cleaning equipment. It also offers SIMPPLE Ecosystem platform includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, which offers complimentary peripherals, such as IoT sensors and robotic solutions that add value to the entire ecosystem that the company distributes, sells, and manages; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates robotic and human workforce deployments.

Further Reading

