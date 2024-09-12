Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

SLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus Stock Down 1.6 %

SLP stock opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.09. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The firm has a market cap of $656.53 million, a P/E ratio of 68.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.92 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Simulations Plus’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simulations Plus

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $934,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,540,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,393,430.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $934,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,540,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,393,430.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,750 shares of company stock worth $2,467,390. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 37,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.