Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.24

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.24 and last traded at $25.08, with a volume of 1994407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Sirius XM from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Sirius XM Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $108.90 billion, a PE ratio of 85.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,447,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $4,573,272.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 989,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 315.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,130,000 after acquiring an additional 30,559,834 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at about $12,858,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at about $5,192,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 516.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,601,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at about $3,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

