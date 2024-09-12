Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Trading Down 2.6%

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.26 and last traded at $19.49. Approximately 3,296 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44.
About Skanska AB (publ)
Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through four segments: Construction, Residential Development, Commercial Property Development, and Investment Properties. The Construction segment builds schools, hospitals, healthcare and science laboratories, rails, subways, airports, highways, bridges, tunnels, offices, and homes.
