Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) dropped 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 53,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 43,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.99, a current ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

