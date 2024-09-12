Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.08

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.08 and last traded at C$13.08, with a volume of 75174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, September 6th.
Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.
