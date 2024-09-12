SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

SLR Investment has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.4%.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.77. The firm has a market cap of $853.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.65.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.23 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 9.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 56,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $724,275.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 184,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SLR Investment news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,270,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,093,760.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 56,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $724,275.20. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 184,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,478.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 95,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,125. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

