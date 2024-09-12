SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
SLR Investment has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.4%.
NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.77. The firm has a market cap of $853.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.65.
In other news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 56,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $724,275.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 184,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SLR Investment news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,270,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,093,760.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 56,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $724,275.20. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 184,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,478.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 95,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,125. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SLRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
