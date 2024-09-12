Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Short Interest Up 167.8% in August

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,500 shares, a growth of 167.8% from the August 15th total of 76,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 317,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Society Pass Stock Down 2.8 %

SOPA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 23,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,309. Society Pass has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $2.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72.

Get Society Pass alerts:

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 million. Society Pass had a negative net margin of 190.69% and a negative return on equity of 281.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Society Pass will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Society Pass from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Society Pass

About Society Pass

(Get Free Report)

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Society Pass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Society Pass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.