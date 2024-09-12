SOLVE Tops One Day Volume of $184,200.84 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 9% lower against the dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $7.56 million and approximately $184,200.84 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000734 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. The official website for SOLVE is tuumio.com. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SOLVE is tuumio.medium.com.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

