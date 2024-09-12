Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAH. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Sonic Automotive from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

NYSE SAH opened at $53.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.61. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $64.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 19,827 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,189,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,417,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

