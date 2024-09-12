Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $54.27

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.27 and last traded at $54.31, with a volume of 134540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SON has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SON

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average of $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 35.9% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 346.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 821.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.