Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Director Sells $150,300,000.00 in Stock

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,215,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,705,974.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sotera Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Sotera Health stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.22 and a beta of 2.06.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 47.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotera Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 86.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in Sotera Health by 556.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 728.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 23.0% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Featured Articles

