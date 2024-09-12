Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO opened at $96.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.81. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $129.79.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.73%.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.