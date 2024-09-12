Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stake Cut by Barings LLC

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $340,373,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,771,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,802,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,541,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,190,000 after acquiring an additional 544,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1,300.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 443,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,760,000 after acquiring an additional 411,630 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

SCCO opened at $96.44 on Thursday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $129.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.81. The stock has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 79.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

