Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Southern Empire Resources Trading Down 27.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.

Southern Empire Resources Company Profile

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp.

