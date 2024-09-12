Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Research Coverage Started at Hovde Group

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Southern States Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Southern States Bancshares stock opened at $30.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Southern States Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $34.72.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $42.38 million during the quarter.

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Southern States Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Insider Transactions at Southern States Bancshares

In other Southern States Bancshares news, Director Brent O. Hitson sold 5,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $190,915.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lynn J. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,644.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent O. Hitson sold 5,747 shares of Southern States Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $190,915.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,074.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,742 shares of company stock worth $448,035 in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About Southern States Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.