SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Sold by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pecaut & CO. owned about 0.87% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $24,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,182,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,964,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,182,000 after acquiring an additional 309,915 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 537,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,435,000 after acquiring an additional 228,654 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,996,000. Finally, Ndwm LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,306,000.

BILS opened at $99.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.23. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.89 and a twelve month high of $99.54.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

