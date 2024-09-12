SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 57,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $51.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

