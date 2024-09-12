SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,274,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,734 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 6.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $195,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 660,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,618,000 after acquiring an additional 94,817 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 526,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,045,000 after purchasing an additional 204,659 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 477,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,626,000 after purchasing an additional 106,577 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9,248.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 373,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,014,000.

Shares of SLYG opened at $87.30 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

