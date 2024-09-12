SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,676,000 after acquiring an additional 496,069 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 35,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $81.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.98. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $89.45.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

