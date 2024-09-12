SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned about 0.41% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XME. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth $831,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,256,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $55.35 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.