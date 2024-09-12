SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $126.24

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $126.24 and last traded at $126.51, with a volume of 365132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.32.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.98 and a 200 day moving average of $146.24.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

