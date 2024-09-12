Spectris (LON:SXS) Upgraded at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Spectris to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 3,520 ($46.03) to GBX 3,920 ($51.26) in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.58) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,435 ($58.00) to GBX 4,190 ($54.79) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectris has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,707.50 ($61.56).

Get Spectris alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Spectris

Spectris Price Performance

Spectris Cuts Dividend

Shares of Spectris stock opened at GBX 2,822 ($36.90) on Monday. Spectris has a 52 week low of GBX 2,728 ($35.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,861 ($50.49). The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,952.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,137.33. The stock has a market cap of £2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,049.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Spectris’s payout ratio is 3,011.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spectris

In related news, insider Mark Williamson purchased 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,832 ($37.03) per share, for a total transaction of £19,993.92 ($26,146.10). Insiders have acquired 716 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,097 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spectris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.