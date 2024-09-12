Spring Valley Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.15. 2,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
Spring Valley Acquisition Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15.
About Spring Valley Acquisition
Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Spring Valley Acquisition
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.