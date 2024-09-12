StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $103.19 Million

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $103.19 million and $538,022.46 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $2,444.87 or 0.04191119 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 42,204 tokens. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 42,197.64823845. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,416.74737573 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,169,740.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

