Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.314 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Standard Bank Group’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Standard Bank Group Price Performance

Standard Bank Group stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.23. 41,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,636. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98. Standard Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81.

Get Standard Bank Group alerts:

Standard Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.