Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.314 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Standard Bank Group’s previous dividend of $0.29.
Standard Bank Group Price Performance
Standard Bank Group stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.23. 41,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,636. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98. Standard Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81.
Standard Bank Group Company Profile
