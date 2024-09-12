Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRRP) Trading 2.1% Higher

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60. 2,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 2,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Star Equity Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61.

Star Equity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments.

