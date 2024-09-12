Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.91

Shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.91 and traded as high as $12.42. Star Group shares last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 65,282 shares trading hands.

Star Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $331.64 million for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 2.82%.

Star Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Star Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Star Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Star Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 998,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Star Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in Star Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 116,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

