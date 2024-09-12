Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised Starbucks from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised Starbucks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.86. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

