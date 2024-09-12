Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading Down 0.7%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $91.15 and last traded at $91.54. 1,217,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 11,894,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.21.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.86. The firm has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

