State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 173,186 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.6% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $135,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,429,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 62,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Mastercard by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.88.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $488.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total value of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,585,476.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 943,467 shares of company stock worth $431,056,895. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.