State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,552 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Booking were worth $49,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Booking by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on Booking in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,064.21.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,827.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,768.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,702.01. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $37.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.03 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

