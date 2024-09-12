State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 273,977 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $37,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,341,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $110,478,000 after purchasing an additional 292,459 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1,467.5% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 47,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $25,643,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,034,214 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,199,000 after purchasing an additional 42,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 130.3% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT stock opened at $90.35 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average is $82.71. The stock has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

