State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $40,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after buying an additional 2,322,156 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,254,000 after buying an additional 857,734 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $11,452,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,722,000 after buying an additional 1,558,975 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 190,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $652,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,366,925.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $652,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,366,925.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 99,636 shares of company stock worth $6,533,064 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $63.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.08. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

