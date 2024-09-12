State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $219.47 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,560,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704,679 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 2.36% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $219,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 271.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,009,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,610 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,861,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,643,000 after buying an additional 2,871,310 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 334,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after buying an additional 220,824 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,299,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,184.0% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 174,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 160,983 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.90 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.