State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 69,139 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $53,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 49,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $471.17 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $517.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $464.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.