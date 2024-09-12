State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 233,200 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $46,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $117.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TJX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.